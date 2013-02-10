InStyle's Fashion Director Picks Her Favorites: Altuzarra's 'Spectularly Sexy' Show

Every season, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary picks out her top Fashion Week looks, and this leather number by Joseph Altuzarra made her list of favorites. "Joseph Altuzurra's spectacularly sexy show featured this stunner, combining tailored leather with sheer insets," Weber Cleary says of this look by the designer, who won the 2012 CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear Design. Check back every day to see more of Cindy's favorites.

