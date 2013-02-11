InStyle's Fashion Director Picks Her Favorite Looks: Victoria Beckham's Must-Have Daywear

Every season, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary picks out her favorite Fashion Week looks, and for the fall 2013 shows, she loved Victoria Beckham's new lineup. "Victoria Beckham has come a long way from the sexy fitted dresses that established her as a designer," says Weber Cleary. "The collection she showed included a wide range of great-looking daywear, including this sweater with a cobalt calf-hair front paired with a slim work-appropriate skirt." Check back every day to see more of Cindy's favorites.

