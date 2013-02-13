InStyle's Fashion Director Picks Her Favorite Looks: The Olsens's Grown-Up Collection

Feb 13, 2013

Every season, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary picks out her favorite Fashion Week looks, and for the fall 2013 shows, she loved Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's new lineup for The Row. "So, The Row is very understated, I know, but I love this coat and skinny pant, especially the white cuff under the trouser," says Weber Cleary. "It doesn't really come across as well in a photo as in real life, but these clothes are almost perfect. Grown up, beautifully made, versatile. Wow." Check back every day to see more of Cindy's favorites.

