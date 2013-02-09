InStyle's Fashion Director Picks Her Favorite Looks: Jason Wu's Pleated Dress

Every season, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary picks out her favorite Fashion Week looks, and for the fall 2013 shows, this pleated white dress with leather detail from Jason Wu was the first to really catch her eye. "Jason Wu has really hit his stride," says Weber Cleary. "Following his second inaugural coup, he showed his strongest collection yet. This beauty managed to be both ladylike and cool with feminine white pleats offset by black leather insets. Gorgeous!" Check back every day to see more of Cindy's favorites.

