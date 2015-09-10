See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 1 of #NYFW

Shayan Asadi for InStyle.com

What does one wear for a day of back-to-back New York Fashion Week shows? Take a page out of InStyle Fashion Director Melissa Rubini's book. 

InStyle Staff
Sep 10, 2015 @ 5:15 pm

About the Look: "The strapless dress and top combination will take me from day to night in a super fast way. Once the sun goes down, I can just remove the top and will have a whole new outfit for evening events."

What's Melissa's Wearing: Tibi top and strapless dress (similar styles here), Thierry Lasry sunglasses (similar styles here), Saint Laurent bracelet (similar styles here), Fendi handbag (similar styles here), Dior heels (similar styles here). 

For more from Melissa Rubini, follow her on Instagram (@instylemelissa) for of-the-moment #NYFW updates and check back tomorrow to see her next enviable look!

