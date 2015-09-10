See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 1 of #NYFW

About the Look: "The strapless dress and top combination will take me from day to night in a super fast way. Once the sun goes down, I can just remove the top and will have a whole new outfit for evening events."

What's Melissa's Wearing: Tibi top and strapless dress (similar styles here), Thierry Lasry sunglasses (similar styles here), Saint Laurent bracelet (similar styles here), Fendi handbag (similar styles here), Dior heels (similar styles here).

Shayan Asadi for InStyle.com

