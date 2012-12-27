InStyle's Best of 2012 Lists: Dresses, Makeovers, Men, and More!

So long, 2012! From the unforgettable gowns and dramatic transformations to the hottest trends and biggest style risks, we've rounded up the fashion, celebrity, and entertainment highlights of the year. Relive the moments by clicking through the galleries below!

• 12 Prettiest Dresses of 2012• Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair Makeovers• Hottest Trends of 2012• The Biggest Rocks of 2012• The Year's Biggest Style Risks• The Most Tried-On Hairstyles of 2012• Prettiest Wedding Moments of 2012• Best of 2012: Sexiest Men of 2012