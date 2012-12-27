InStyle's Best of 2012 Lists: Dresses, Makeovers, Men, and More!

MARIO ANZUONI /LANDOV; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Getty (2); Alex Gutierrez; Jennifer Graylock/INFPhoto.com; Courtesy Photo; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
InStyle Staff
Dec 27, 2012 @ 6:00 am

So long, 2012! From the unforgettable gowns and dramatic transformations to the hottest trends and biggest style risks, we've rounded up the fashion, celebrity, and entertainment highlights of the year. Relive the moments by clicking through the galleries below!

12 Prettiest Dresses of 2012Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair MakeoversHottest Trends of 2012The Biggest Rocks of 2012The Year's Biggest Style RisksThe Most Tried-On Hairstyles of 2012Prettiest Wedding Moments of 2012Best of 2012: Sexiest Men of 2012

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!