InStyle's 5 Best Dressed of the 2013 SAG Awards

The 2013 SAG Awards red carpet proved to be another fashion show for Hollywood's leading ladies! So, which dresses topped our list of favorites? Five looks that represented five of the biggest trends of the season. Check them all out here!

1. ANNE HATHAWAY: SHEERAnne Hathaway represented the sheer trend seen on the spring runways wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture embroidered corset and tulle dress from the spring Haute Couture collection. She accessorized with Kwiat jewels.

2. JESSICA CHASTAIN: REDRedheads can wear red! The Best Actress nominee wore a fiery Alexander McQueen gown, a look that got only more va-va-voom with the $1.25 million Harry Winston necklace accessorizing it.

3. JULIANNE MOORE: BLACK & WHITEBlack and white were the biggest "colors" of the night, from solid black (like Michelle Dockery's vintage Chado Ralph Rucci), solid white (like Naomi Watts's Marchesa), to a black-white mix (like Julianne Moore's stunning Chanel look), all inspired by the biggest trend that emerged from the spring runways.

4. MARION COTILLARD: TUXEDO/BOW DETAILWe loved the look of Marion Cotillard's Dior Haute Couture dress. The face of the label represented its ladylike motif in an ivory white silk faille bustier and a dark green skirt in leather satin. But the most standout detail was the bow around the waist, wrapping her just right.

5. KERRY WASHINGTON: EMBELLISHMENTNow that's a silver lining! Washington's Rodarte gown featured just the right amount of bling embellishment, with silver jewels lining the bodice.

Plus, see photos of all their looks!

MORE:• Jessica Chastain's $1.25 Million Necklace• Naya Rivera's Dress: Sketch to Reality• Jennifer Lawrence's New Hair Color