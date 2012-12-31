InStyle's 12 Best Dresses of 2012

With 2012 drawing to a close, we're taking a look back at our favorite dresses of the year! We saw thousands of dresses at hundreds of events this year, so it was hard to narrow down our favorites to just 12. But we did! Click through the gallery to see the statement-making dresses that topped our list, including Jessica Alba, Emma Stone, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and more.

