InStyle.com Exclusive! Get 20% Off The Bachelorette Emily Maynard's Jewelry Line

Emily Maynard has always been a fan of the Charlotte-based jewelry line Towne & Reese (she wore a ton of it on her season of The Bachelorette), and now the single mom is collaborating with the brand to create her own line. Her first-ever collection went on sale this week on her site, EmilyMaynard.com, and Emily is giving InStyle.com readers a special treat—20% off the entire collection by using the code INSTYLE710 at checkout. “Each piece reflects my style,” Maynard told InStyle.com of the 63-piece vintage and tribal-inspired lineup, of which each piece is named after one of her daughter Ricki’s friends. “Some days I wake up and dress very ladylike with heels and pearls, and the next day I’ll wear combat boots and ripped jeans, but that’s the fun part of being a girl.” Click through the gallery to check out some of her pieces, and shop the collection—with the InStyle discount—on emilymaynard.com.

MORE:• Exclusive Preview: Emily Maynard for Towne & Reese• 11 Beauty Secrets Emily Maynard Revealed• Check Out Emily Maynard's New Blog