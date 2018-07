Mad Men's Christina Hendricks looks stunning in Carolina Herrera on the fall cover of InStyle Weddings. Her character's retro tastes certainly suit the real-life bride-to-be. Check InStyleWeddings.com on Tuesday for exclusive details on Hendricks's upcoming nuptials to fiance Geoffrey Arend (hint: there are some Mad Men-inspired touches) and pick up the issue, on newsstands now, for even more dream day details.