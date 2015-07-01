6 Things We Learned From Our Summer Beauty Facebook Chat

Yesterday, three InStyle editors took to our Facebook page to answer all of your burning summer beauty questions, and thanks to our fans' thoughtful queries we learned a lot! In case you weren't able to join us, check out the six beauty tips you should know this summer.

1. The Best Bronzer with Sunscreen

Pick up Perricone MD No Bronzer Bronzer ($35; sephora.com)—it has a gorgeous satiny finish that will give you the perfect summer glow and has an SPF 30.

2. Summer's Hottest Nail Polish Shade

It's all about blue! From soft pastel to teal to vibrant cobalt, find them this summer from brands like Essie and Chanel.

3. The Easiest Way to Get Beach Waves

Spray your dry hair with Bumble and Bumble DrySpun Finish ($30; sephora.com). The texturizer will give you an instantly tousled look!

4. 3 Everyday Sunscreens That Work Well Under Makeup

For lightweight coverage that plays well with makeup, try Olay Total Effects Featherweight Moisturizer SPF 15 ($22; ulta.com), La Roche-Posay Anthelios 45 Face ($30; amazon.com), or La Mer SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid ($85; nordstrom.com).

5. The Best Styling Spray to Combat Frizz

Spritz your hair in Oribe Anti-Humidity Spray ($30; amazon.com) to keep your frizz-prone strands from exploding in the humidity.

6. Sunscreen for Hair Is Important

Using sunscreen on your hair, especially if it's fine, is a great idea that most women don't think about. Bumble and Bumble Surf Infusion ($29; sephora.com) will give your hair the beach waves everyone wants and it has UV filters to guard against sun damage.

If you want to read through the full chat, head to our Facebook page.

