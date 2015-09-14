It's Your Last Chance to Vote in Our Third Annual Social Media Awards

InStyle Staff
Sep 14, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

InStyle's third annual Social Media Awards are coming to a close Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.— have you voted yet? Since we announced the 12 categories, fans of the 72 nominees up for an #InStyleSMA have been relentlessly campaigning for their favorite stars. But if you haven't voted yet, don't fret—you've still got time! As a reminder, the polls will remain open until Tuesday night September 15 at 11:59 p.m ET. Check out all the nominees below, then head over to our SMA hub to vote, vote, vote! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)

Rookie of the Year:
Anne Hathaway
Betty White
Marc Jacobs
Melissa McCarthy
Ryan Reynolds

Sexiest Man of Style:
Chris Pratt
David Beckham
John Legend
Nick Jonas
Scott Eastwood

Finest Behind the Seams:
Diane von Furstenberg
Marc Jacobs
Stella McCartney
Olivier Rousteing
Victoria Beckham

Trendiest Teen Queen:
Chloe Grace Moretz
Kendall Jenner
Kiernan Shipka
Kylie Jenner
Zendaya

Celebrity Do-Gooder:
Allison Williams
Dwayne Johnson 
Emma Watson
Eva Longoria
Sophia Bush

Cutest Teen Hearthrob:
Austin Mahone
Brooklyn Beckham
Cody Simpson
Jaden Smith
Hayes Grier

Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo:
Jessica Alba 
Kate Hudson
Khloe Kardashian
Lea Michele
Lena Dunham

Runway Rockstar:
Gigi Hadid
Joan Smalls
Jourdan Dunn
Kendall Jenner
Lily Aldridge

Always There for the Fans:
Mindy Kaling
Selena Gomez
Lady Gaga
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Swift

Makes Us Feel Beautiful:
Amy Schumer
Caitlyn Jenner
Mindy Kaling
Lady Gaga
Laverne Cox

Red Carpet Stylist:
Cristina Ehrlich
Elizabeth Stewart
Kate Young
Rob Zangardi
Law Roach

Hairstylist Behind the Locks:
Chris McMillan
Harry Josh
Jen Atkin
Serge Normant
Rita Hazan

Now that you're familiar with the nominees, cast your votes now!

