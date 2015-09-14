It's Your Last Chance to Vote in Our Third Annual Social Media Awards

InStyle's third annual Social Media Awards are coming to a close Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.— have you voted yet? Since we announced the 12 categories, fans of the 72 nominees up for an #InStyleSMA have been relentlessly campaigning for their favorite stars. But if you haven't voted yet, don't fret—you've still got time! As a reminder, the polls will remain open until Tuesday night September 15 at 11:59 p.m ET. Check out all the nominees below, then head over to our SMA hub to vote, vote, vote! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)
Rookie of the Year:
Anne Hathaway
Betty White
Marc Jacobs
Melissa McCarthy
Ryan Reynolds
Sexiest Man of Style:
Chris Pratt
David Beckham
John Legend
Nick Jonas
Scott Eastwood
Finest Behind the Seams:
Diane von Furstenberg
Marc Jacobs
Stella McCartney
Olivier Rousteing
Victoria Beckham
Trendiest Teen Queen:
Chloe Grace Moretz
Kendall Jenner
Kiernan Shipka
Kylie Jenner
Zendaya
Celebrity Do-Gooder:
Allison Williams
Dwayne Johnson
Emma Watson
Eva Longoria
Sophia Bush
Cutest Teen Hearthrob:
Austin Mahone
Brooklyn Beckham
Cody Simpson
Jaden Smith
Hayes Grier
Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo:
Jessica Alba
Kate Hudson
Khloe Kardashian
Lea Michele
Lena Dunham
Runway Rockstar:
Gigi Hadid
Joan Smalls
Jourdan Dunn
Kendall Jenner
Lily Aldridge
Always There for the Fans:
Mindy Kaling
Selena Gomez
Lady Gaga
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Swift
Makes Us Feel Beautiful:
Amy Schumer
Caitlyn Jenner
Mindy Kaling
Lady Gaga
Laverne Cox
Red Carpet Stylist:
Cristina Ehrlich
Elizabeth Stewart
Kate Young
Rob Zangardi
Law Roach
Hairstylist Behind the Locks:
Chris McMillan
Harry Josh
Jen Atkin
Serge Normant
Rita Hazan
Now that you're familiar with the nominees, cast your votes now!