It's Your Last Chance to Vote in Our Third Annual Social Media Awards

InStyle's third annual Social Media Awards are coming to a close Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Since we announced the 12 categories, fans of the 72 nominees up for an #InStyleSMA have been relentlessly campaigning for their favorite stars. The polls will remain open until Tuesday night September 15 at 11:59 p.m ET.

Rookie of the Year:

Anne Hathaway

Betty White

Marc Jacobs

Melissa McCarthy

Ryan Reynolds

Sexiest Man of Style:

Chris Pratt

David Beckham

John Legend

Nick Jonas

Scott Eastwood

Finest Behind the Seams:

Diane von Furstenberg

Marc Jacobs

Stella McCartney

Olivier Rousteing

Victoria Beckham

Trendiest Teen Queen:

Chloe Grace Moretz

Kendall Jenner

Kiernan Shipka

Kylie Jenner

Zendaya

Celebrity Do-Gooder:

Allison Williams

Dwayne Johnson

Emma Watson

Eva Longoria

Sophia Bush

Cutest Teen Hearthrob:

Austin Mahone

Brooklyn Beckham

Cody Simpson

Jaden Smith

Hayes Grier

Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo:

Jessica Alba

Kate Hudson

Khloe Kardashian

Lea Michele

Lena Dunham

Runway Rockstar:

Gigi Hadid

Joan Smalls

Jourdan Dunn

Kendall Jenner

Lily Aldridge

Always There for the Fans:

Mindy Kaling

Selena Gomez

Lady Gaga

Sarah Jessica Parker

Taylor Swift

Makes Us Feel Beautiful:

Amy Schumer

Caitlyn Jenner

Mindy Kaling

Lady Gaga

Laverne Cox

Red Carpet Stylist:

Cristina Ehrlich

Elizabeth Stewart

Kate Young

Rob Zangardi

Law Roach

Hairstylist Behind the Locks:

Chris McMillan

Harry Josh

Jen Atkin

Serge Normant

Rita Hazan

