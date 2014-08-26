InStyle September Cover Girl Julia Roberts Dazzles at the Emmys in a Bejeweled Minidress

Could Julia Roberts look any better? Our September cover girl took to the red carpet at the 2014 Emmy Awards in a stunning Elie Saab Couture deep v-neck minidress with a tiered, flared skirt that showed off her amazing gams. The star's midnight blue frock was fully embroidered with stones and pearls, and featured a peplum waist encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

The 46-year-old actress, who is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie category for her role in The Normal Heart, paired the dress with simple Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps, simple jewels, and soft waves. What a major win!

