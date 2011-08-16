InStyle’s September Cover Girl Is... Beyoncé!

Beyoncé is InStyle’s September cover girl! After a nine-month break from touring, we catch up with the superacheiver to talk happiness, sanity, new projects (her album 4 and her perfume Pulse), and running the world. “I sacrificed so much as a kid and as a teenager,” she says. “I have no regrets because my job kept me focused. When you’re young—18 or 19—you have the energy and drive. That’s the time to work as hard as you can. Now I’m a woman, and because I gave it my all, I can focus on my marriage. I can decide I want to have kids. I can be the mother I want to be and dedicate myself to my children.” Though, when she gets down time, she maximizes it. “In my free time I prefer to do nothing but sit on the couch and watch TV,” she says. “I have to confess that my guilty pleasure is Jersey Shore.” And throughout everything, she always makes time for friendship. “I am a girl’s girl. Women who don’t have female friends scare me. I love my friends, and I love sitting with them and listening to their stories.” For more of our exclusive interview with Beyoncé, pick up the new September issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday.

