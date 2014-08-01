InStyle’s Second Annual Social Media Awards Are Here! Check Out the Nominees and Vote for Your Faves

We’re not the only ones who love to tweet or ’gram our latest musings—celebs and designers can’t help but snap a #selfie too! With countless social media handles flowing through feeds daily, it can be pretty overwhelming to stay on top of all the buzzworthy updates out there. After the success of last year's launch, we're excited to bring you our second annual Social Media Awards, where our very own selection committee has nominated five social media stars in 12 categories. From Alexa Chung’s stylish #OOTD to Leonardo DiCaprio’s do-good tweets and Cara Delevingne’s stylish bunny to a glimpse behind the seams of Zac Posen’s studio, we chose our faves—now it’s up to you to determine the winners!

See the full list of candidates below, and get to know each one a little better on our nominees page. Then go ahead, let the voting begin! Polls close Friday, Aug. 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and we’ll announce the winners here on InStyle.com and in our December issue.

Start voting for your favorites now!

Best Rookie of the YearSarah Jessica ParkerLupita Nyong’oGwyneth PaltrowDrew BarrymoreJanuary Jones

Super Stylish PetAndy Cohen’s Dog WachaKarl Lagerfeld’s Cat ChoupetteCara Delevingne’s Bunny CecilLauren Conrad’s Dogs Chloe and FitzZooey Deschanel’s Dogs Zelda and Dot

Sweetest FamilyBeyoncéGisele BündchenJessica AlbaMariah CareyNeil Patrick Harris

Sexiest Man of StyleZac EfronJustin TimberlakePharrell WilliamsHugh JackmanAdam Levine

Finest Behind the SeamsVictoria BeckhamTory BurchDiane von FurstenbergPrabal GurungZac Posen

Trendiest Teen QueenKiernan ShipkaHailee SteinfeldKendall JennerChloë Grace MoretzBella Thorne

Top Social TV StarMindy KalingLena DunhamKerry WashingtonJennifer LopezSofia Vergara

Celeb That Makes Us LOLOlivia WildeKristen BellSeth RogenAnna KendrickRebel Wilson

Ultimate Celebrity Do-GooderChristy TurlingtonLeonardo DiCaprioRachel RoySophia BushMark Ruffalo

Most Stylish #OOTDBeyoncéNicole RichieSolange KnowlesAlexa ChungOlivia Palermo

Selfie SuperstarRihannaJames FrancoKim KardashianEllen DeGeneresMiley Cyrus

Best VIP AccessLea MicheleLucy HaleNicole RichieKelly OsbourneSelena Gomez

Now that you've seen the nominees, vote for your faves in our second annual Social Media Awards!