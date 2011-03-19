InStyle’s Complete Guide to Spring Color

Getty Images (2)
InStyle Staff
Mar 19, 2011 @ 10:02 am

Time to ditch your winter blacks and grays! Spring is finally here, and InStyle is ushering in the warm weather with loads of brights. In celebration of our annual April color issue, we rounded up some of the season's most vibrant fashions, cosmetics and accessories, including picks from TopShop, Marc by Marc Jacobs, and Diane von Furstenberg. Check out our new April features to see spring's hottest nail polish shades, Michelle Obama's rainbow wardrobe, star tips on wearing color, and more! And be sure to browse all of our spring color tips in Shop by Color. Color us spring-ready!

MORE: Tina Fey Is InStyle's April Cover Girl!

