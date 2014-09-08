InStyle’s Biggest Fans Enjoyed Some Quality Time With #TIFF14's Biggest Stars

George Pimentel/Getty Images for HFPA
Hours before the stars headed inside InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Toronto International Film Festival party, the fans had started lining up outside to catch a glimpse of their favorites. Salma Hayek showed up first—early!—and gave fans lots of face time before heading inside. Soon after, all the stars made a quick stop in the unofficial InStyle Party Fan Zone, including Channing Tatum (in Rag & Bone), Miles Teller, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hailee Steinfeld (in Gucci) and Jessica Chastain (above, in Giorgio Armani). See more cute moments below!
Miles Teller of Whiplash:
Channing Tatum of Foxcatcher:
