InStyle’s Biggest Fans Enjoyed Some Quality Time With #TIFF14's Biggest Stars

George Pimentel/Getty Images for HFPA
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 08, 2014 @ 10:16 am

Hours before the stars headed inside InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Toronto International Film Festival party, the fans had started lining up outside to catch a glimpse of their favorites. Salma Hayek showed up first—early!—and gave fans lots of face time before heading inside. Soon after, all the stars made a quick stop in the unofficial InStyle Party Fan Zone, including Channing Tatum (in Rag & Bone), Miles Teller, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hailee Steinfeld (in Gucci) and Jessica Chastain (above, in Giorgio Armani). See more cute moments below!

Miles Teller of Whiplash:

Channing Tatum of Foxcatcher:

George Pimentel/Getty Images for HFPA

