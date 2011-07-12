InStyle’s August Cover Girl Is... Katie Holmes!

The ever-poised, effortlessly stylish Katie Holmes is InStyle’s August cover girl! The Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark star (her new flick opens August 26th) gave InStyle a rare glimpse into her private world for the issue. She opens up about her style fears: “I’m not afraid to try a new designer or do something trendy, but it has to look right on my body. You don’t want to look like a fashion victim!” She confesses her splurge-worthy item: “Nice undies. They make you feel special when you put them on in the morning.” And she provides insight on her sweet home life with husband Tom Cruise and daughter Suri. “I do not dress her. She dresses herself! Obviously, I buy her clothes, but she is the one who puts her outfits together. In fact, she helps me. If she likes something of mine, I know it’s good.” For more of our exclusive interview with Holmes, pick up the new August issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday.

Cover: Lanvin dress, Jennifer Meyer necklace. Photo: Ralph Lauren Blue Label cashmere turtleneck, Holmes & Yang silk skirt, Movado watch.

