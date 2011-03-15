InStyle’s April Cover Girl Is... Tina Fey!

Tina Fey may show off her parallel universe as an NBC writer on 30 Rock, but our April cover girl’s life isn’t exactly like her TV character Liz Lemon. “It’s ironic that Liz Lemon is supposed to look kind of bedraggled,” she said. “She looks way more pulled together than I would if I were going to write for the show. I wouldn’t wear a blazer—I’d wear a sweat jacket.” Aside from her hit show, Fey's adding author to her limitless list of talents, as she will release her first book, Bossypants, April 5th. So, as The Boss, is anyone the boss of her? “My daughter. Kids are definitely the boss of you,” she said. “Anyone who will barge into the room while you are on the commode is the boss of you. And when you explain to them that you’re on the commode and that they should leave but they don’t? That’s a high-level boss.” For more of our interview with Fey, check out the April issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday.

