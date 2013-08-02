InStyle Reader of the Week: Vanessa Gaskin of Brooklyn, NY

Congratulations Vanessa Gaskin, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Though it's the summertime, Vanessa agreed with InStyle's March issue that leather can be appropriate even when it's hot outside. "The gorgeous Jason Wu runway look featured in March's "Warm Weather Leather" inspired me to create a similar look from a few affordable pieces that I already had in my closet," Gaskin explained to InStyle.com. "I chose a pair of leather black pants and a white tank top to balance out the sexy look. I even drew inspiration from the hair and makeup featured on the page!" For more sexy summer looks, pick up our new Olivia Wilde covered August issue, also available for download on your tablet.

