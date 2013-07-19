InStyle Reader of the Week: Rachel Trampel of Minneapolis

Congratulations, Rachel Trampel, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! This week's heat wave was a perfect time to turn to the tips offered in June's "Make Over Your Summer Style," which is exactly what Rachel Trampel of Minneapolis, Minn. did when she decided to mix stripes on stripes. "I love mixing patterns and have tried to mix stripes with stripes a few times, but couldn't seem to get it just right," she told InStyle.com. "When I saw the mixing stripes feature, I knew that you had styled the look to a tee and I just had to try out the chic look for myself!" It worked -- and it gave her professional wardrobe a new spin. "I love being able to take fashion risks at the office while still looking appropriate," she added. "InStyle definitely inspired a great way to accomplish that!" You can see more of Rachel's chic summer looks on her blog, Rachel's Lookbook or follow Rachel on twitter @rachelslookbook. For more great summer styling tips, pick up our new Olivia Wilde-covered August issue, also available for download on your tablet.

