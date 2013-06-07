InStyle Reader of the Week: Khadijah Janai of Philadelphia

Congratulations, Khadijah Janai, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! The Philadelphia resident polished up her look with a striped jacket, similar to the blazer featured in April's "2013 Wardrobe All-Stars" article. "My style is very laid back and your suggestion to purchase a structured jacket this season, totally added the boost of refinement I needed," says Janai. "I always worry that horizontal lines will be unflattering, but you motivated me to take a risk and it paid off!"

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com. You could be featured in InStyle and InStyle.com.

Plus, see more readers we ♥ in the gallery.