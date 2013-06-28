InStyle Reader of the Week: Jessica Andrews of New York City

Congratulations, Jessica Andrews, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Jessica Andrews of the style blog Glamazon set out to create a cheery outfit inspired by April's Color Crash Course: Daffodil. Andrews explains the reasoning behind her love of the sunny color, "The vibrancy of the yellow matches my personality!" Heeding our advice, Andrews created a more subtle look by mixing a bright top with a more toned down (but still colorful!) pleated skirt. Check out our July issue to see more of Andrews' and other readers' "Inspired by InStyle" looks.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com. You could be featured in InStyle and InStyle.com.

