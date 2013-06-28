InStyle Reader of the Week: Jessica Andrews of New York City

Jun 28, 2013

Congratulations, Jessica Andrews, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Jessica Andrews of the style blog Glamazon set out to create a cheery outfit inspired by April's Color Crash Course: Daffodil. Andrews explains the reasoning behind her love of the sunny color, "The vibrancy of the yellow matches my personality!" Heeding our advice, Andrews created a more subtle look by mixing a bright top with a more toned down (but still colorful!) pleated skirt. Check out our July issue to see more of Andrews' and other readers' "Inspired by InStyle" looks.

Plus, see more readers we ♥ in the gallery.

