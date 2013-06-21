InStyle Reader of the Week: Andrea Ferreira of New York City

Judy Meepos
Jun 21, 2013 @ 10:00 am

Congratulations, Andrea Ferreira, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Taking cue from our Color Crash Course: Wedgwood [May 2013], she pulled together a blue ensemble with mix-and-match hues. Ferreira created contrast by combining light and dark shades, "something I never would have known how to do if I hadn't read the Color Crash Course!" Ferreira explained to InStyle.com. For more of Ferreira's looks, check out her blog New York Com Andrea.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.comYou could be featured in InStyle and InStyle.com.

