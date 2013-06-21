InStyle Reader of the Week: Andrea Ferreira of New York City

Congratulations, Andrea Ferreira, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Taking cue from our Color Crash Course: Wedgwood [May 2013], she pulled together a blue ensemble with mix-and-match hues. Ferreira created contrast by combining light and dark shades, "something I never would have known how to do if I hadn't read the Color Crash Course!" Ferreira explained to InStyle.com. For more of Ferreira's looks, check out her blog New York Com Andrea.

