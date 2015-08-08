#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Mary Foster on Nailing the Flag Cake Recipe

MARY FOSTER
Aug 08, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Two years after mastering the magnificent ombré cake recipe in the July 2013 issue, my daughter Catherine and I successfully baked this year's updated version: the Flag Cake (July's "Red, White & Wow"). The epic mother-daughter baking sesh came just in time for her 20th birthday, so there was more than one cause for celebration. It's the start of a new tradition!

