InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Mary Foster on Nailing the Flag Cake Recipe

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Mary Foster.
Two years after mastering the magnificent ombré cake recipe in the July 2013 issue, my daughter Catherine and I successfully baked this year's updated version: the Flag Cake (July's "Red, White & Wow"). The epic mother-daughter baking sesh came just in time for her 20th birthday, so there was more than one cause for celebration. It's the start of a new tradition!
Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?
RELATED: Create Party Fireworks by Making a Festive Fourth of July Cake