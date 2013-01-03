InStyle Poll Results: 51% Feel Guilty Returning Holiday Gifts

Did you get everything you wanted for the holidays, and then some? Well, it's that some that sometimes you just don't know what to do with, which is why we polled readers in a recent issue to find out if they felt guilty returning gifts. And it was a close call for the results! 51% of you said that you felt guilty when you returned gifts, while 49% said that you were guilt-free. Now that you’ve received your presents this season, are you planning on to return or exchange your goods? Tell us in the comments below!

Plus, if you're exchanging, check out some of our favorite items to snap up!

