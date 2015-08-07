InStyle Teams Up With I Am That Girl to Raise Confidence and Celebrate #InnerStyle

These days, it seems no one is immune from negativity—not even super-talents like Selena Gomez or super-athletes like Serena Williams. InStyle wants to break that cycle of callous comments and self-doubt, and so today is announcing its new partnership with I AM THAT GIRL, a nonprofit that aims to shift girl culture by inspiring young women to be who they are, instead of who they think they should be.

Starting with its September issue, on newsstands Aug. 14, InStyle introduces a new column featuring conversations with female celebrities speaking candidly about self-worth and what it means to have #InnerStyle. First up? Lea Michele (followed by Mindy Kaling in October). In the premiere column, Michele rhapsodizes on her own #InnerStyle, from how she deals with the haters to the importance journaling holds for her.

“InStyle believes in the power of style and our audience loves us because we deliver the inspiration and information to make the everyday fabulous,” says InStyle’s Editorial Director Ariel Foxman. “We wanted to partner with the incredible I AM THAT GIRL to talk about issues that may block girls and women from celebrating their own selves, empowering them to be confident in whom they are and who they want to be inside and out.”

I AM THAT GIRL has an online community of 250,000, and over 170 local chapters spanning across 22 countries. The organization’s mission is to combat the negative influences many girls face by giving them a safe space to connect and have honest conversations about things that matter. “We’ve seen limitless possibility when girls collaborate instead of compete,” says Emily Greener, co-founder, I AM THAT GIRL. “The conversations that come out of this partnership with InStyle will reveal the fundamental truths that we all struggle with. The project will connect girls to their role models in a way that’s never been done before.”

