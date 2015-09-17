See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 8 of #NYFW

About the Look: “Today is the last day of #NYFW and we are so excited to see some of the most anticipated shows happening today. Isn't this Valentino dress just gorgeous? I fell in love with it the moment I saw it coming down the runway last season. That’s what I love about the shows…they make fashion exciting all over again! Now I’m off to London tomorrow, and from there, Milan and Paris.”

Shayan Asadi for InStyle.com

What Melissa’s Wearing: Thierry Lasry sunglasses (similar styles here), Valentino dress (similar styles here), Boss Bespoke bag (similar styles here), Valentino shoes (similar styles here)

