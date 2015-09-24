InStyle's Market Director Reveals Her Beauty Essentials for Milan Fashion Week

From left to right, top to bottom:

1. Supergoop Setting Mist with Rosemary

Milan is still pretty sunny in September, so protecting my skin is a priority. This setting mist is great for midday reapplications. It doesn't feel like sunscreen at all, and has a great rosemary scent. Supergoop mist, $13; nordstrom.com

2. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge

This little cream blush really brings life to my face. After Just rubbing a little on the apples of my cheeks, I look like I just hit the gym. Bobbi Brown blush, $29; nordstrom.com.

3. Kevin Murphy Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo can extend the life of a good blowout by an extra day or two, which works out well for my first few days in Milan. I love this travel-size one, and it has a great scent. Kevin Murphy dry shampoo, $30; shampoosandmore.com

4. Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer

This is the most effective concealer I've ever tried. It's worth the hefty price tag. Clé de Peau Beauté concealer, $70; nordstrom.com

5. Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara

I have no idea why, but this mascara is the best I've ever tried. It leaves me with fluffy thick lashes after one coat. On weekends, this mascara is all I use. Giorgio Armani mascara, $32; sephora.com

6. Visine

I always keep Visine in my bag; it really helps wake up my eyes after a long flight or a late night. Visine eye drops, $5; target.com.

7. Avene Soothing Moisture Mask

Travel and sleep deprivation (not to mention, too much red wine) can really take a toll on my sensitive skin. This mask works wonders, and I never have to worry about it being too harsh. Avene mask, $26; drugstore.com

8. Morgan Lane Eye Mask

At home I sleep with an eye mask, so I can't sleep without one when I travel. It's more of a security blanket, really, and this one is so cute. Morgan Lane eye mask, $98; morgan-lane.com

9. YSL Eye Primer

We have exhausting schedules packed with fashion shows, meetings, and appointments that end with a late dinner. There isn't always time to reapply my makeup. That's why I love using this primer, so my makeup is still in place at the end of the day.YSL primer, $30; nordstrom.com

10. Balenciaga Eau de Parfum Roller Ball

I love traveling with this chic little fragrance. It's the fragrance I wear at home, but would never actually pack in my bag. Balenciaga eau de parfum, $25; sephora.com.

11. Korres Nourishing Hair Mask

The hard water in Europe dries out my hair, so I like to do a nourishing hair mask a few times a week. This one makes my hair silky yet bouncy. Korres hair mask, $23; sephora.com

