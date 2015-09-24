InStyle's Market Director Reveals Her Beauty Essentials for Milan Fashion Week

Fashion week actually spans an entire month, with a week dedicated to each of the four fashion capitals of the world: New York City, London, Milan, and Paris. As seasoned showgoers, InStyle editors know how to pack efficiently when it comes to seeing the Europe shows. We asked Market Director Wendy Wallace to share her beauty essentials for Milan Fashion Week.
From left to right, top to bottom:
1. Supergoop Setting Mist with Rosemary
Milan is still pretty sunny in September, so protecting my skin is a priority. This setting mist is great for midday reapplications. It doesn't feel like sunscreen at all, and has a great rosemary scent. Supergoop mist, $13; nordstrom.com
2. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge
This little cream blush really brings life to my face. After Just rubbing a little on the apples of my cheeks, I look like I just hit the gym. Bobbi Brown blush, $29; nordstrom.com.
3. Kevin Murphy Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo can extend the life of a good blowout by an extra day or two, which works out well for my first few days in Milan. I love this travel-size one, and it has a great scent. Kevin Murphy dry shampoo, $30; shampoosandmore.com
4. Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer
This is the most effective concealer I've ever tried. It's worth the hefty price tag. Clé de Peau Beauté concealer, $70; nordstrom.com
5. Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara
I have no idea why, but this mascara is the best I've ever tried. It leaves me with fluffy thick lashes after one coat. On weekends, this mascara is all I use. Giorgio Armani mascara, $32; sephora.com
6. Visine
I always keep Visine in my bag; it really helps wake up my eyes after a long flight or a late night. Visine eye drops, $5; target.com.
7. Avene Soothing Moisture Mask
Travel and sleep deprivation (not to mention, too much red wine) can really take a toll on my sensitive skin. This mask works wonders, and I never have to worry about it being too harsh. Avene mask, $26; drugstore.com
8. Morgan Lane Eye Mask
At home I sleep with an eye mask, so I can't sleep without one when I travel. It's more of a security blanket, really, and this one is so cute. Morgan Lane eye mask, $98; morgan-lane.com
9. YSL Eye Primer
We have exhausting schedules packed with fashion shows, meetings, and appointments that end with a late dinner. There isn't always time to reapply my makeup. That's why I love using this primer, so my makeup is still in place at the end of the day.YSL primer, $30; nordstrom.com
10. Balenciaga Eau de Parfum Roller Ball
I love traveling with this chic little fragrance. It's the fragrance I wear at home, but would never actually pack in my bag. Balenciaga eau de parfum, $25; sephora.com.
11. Korres Nourishing Hair Mask
The hard water in Europe dries out my hair, so I like to do a nourishing hair mask a few times a week. This one makes my hair silky yet bouncy. Korres hair mask, $23; sephora.com
