InStyle Makeover’s Cover Girl Is... Rachel Bilson!

The ever-gorgeous Rachel Bilson is this year's InStyle Makeover cover girl! In the issue, the 29-year-old (she turns 30 on the 25th!) shares some secrets about her fashion philosophy. “I know this sounds terribly shallow, but I’ve been mapping out my outfits for the next day every day since I was little, even before high school," Bilson says. "I have a very busy mind—there’s constant chitter-chatter up there—but what I’m wearing the next day? That’s definitely something that’s always been in my head before I go to sleep at night.” Soon, we'll be seeing lots more of Bilson (and her amazing style) as she returns to television this fall with a new lighthearted drama, Hart of Dixie. “I get to be tough and sassy and sarcastic—all that good stuff," Bilson says of playing surgeon Dr. Zoe Hart on the show. "And I deliver a baby!" For more of our exclusive interview with Bilson, pick up the new InStyle Makeover issue, on newsstands Friday.

Cover: Proenza Schouler top, skirt, and belt; Kara Ross studs. Photo: Chanel jacket and pants, Rachel Leigh necklace, House of Lavande vintage Chanel bracelet, Kara Ross studs, Roger Vivier flats. Styled by Brad Goreski, star of It's a Brad Brad World.

MORE: • Meet the Latest InStyle Cover Girls!• Hart of Dixie: See a Preview!• Found It! Rachel Bilson’s Summery Look• Bilson on Bangs: Too Much Maintenance • Skirt and Shoe Combos for Mile-Long Legs