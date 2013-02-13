InStyle Instagrams Fashion Week: See More Photos

Courtesy of Instagram (3)
It's New York Fashion Week, and we're inviting you to see all the shows, backstage moments, and parties by following @instylemagazine on Instagram. Click through the gallery to see all of our favorite Instagram photos like Katherine Heigl sitting front row at Reem Acra, Alice + Olivia's whimsical accessories, and Rodarte's neon lit show—and make sure to follow us @instylemagazine to see every fashionable moment as soon as we post!
