InStyle on Instagram: Our Favorite Photos This Week

Meghan Blalock
Dec 22, 2012 @ 12:30 pm

It’s the holidays, the season of sparkle and glamour—and we gave you plenty of both on Instagram this week! InStyle editors took followers inside the Alice + Olivia showroom for a sneak peek at the label's spring shoes (top left), lusted after the metallic beauties at Ruthie Davis's pre-fall preview (bottom), and developed hunger pangs over our caviar manicure from Ciate. See more of this week’s best photos in the gallery, and come back every Saturday for our favorite shots.

