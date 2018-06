What a beautiful week! We wrapped up January with a whiff of Heidi Klum's latest fragrance, took a peek at colorful Victoria's Secret polishes and made a trip to the SAG Awards, where we snapped stars like Dior-clad Marion Cotillard. See more of this week’s best photos in the gallery, and come back every Saturday for our favorite shots.

MORE:• Stars at the SAG Awards• Marion Cotillard's Best Looks• Nail Polish we Love!