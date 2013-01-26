InStyle on Instagram: Our Favorite Photos This Week

Jan 26, 2013 @ 12:00 pm

What a week! We braved both the New York and Utah cold, racing between summer preview events and the Sundance Film Festival. In Park City, stars like Nicole KidmanAlexander Skarsgard, and Brit Marling took a break from the elements in the InStyle lounge, while back on the east coast InStyle editors visited the showrooms of designers like Stephen Dweck (where we snapped a major statement cuff!).  See more of this week’s best photos in the gallery, and come back every Saturday for our favorite shots. 

