InStyle on Instagram: Our Favorite Photos This Week

What a week! We braved both the New York and Utah cold, racing between summer preview events and the Sundance Film Festival. In Park City, stars like Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, and Brit Marling took a break from the elements in the InStyle lounge, while back on the east coast InStyle editors visited the showrooms of designers like Stephen Dweck (where we snapped a major statement cuff!). See more of this week’s best photos in the gallery, and come back every Saturday for our favorite shots.

