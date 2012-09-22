InStyle on Instagram: Our Favorite Photos This Week

Image zoom Instagram/Instyly

What's been keeping InStyle’s editors busy on Instagram this week? Our 9-to-5 has been filled with visits to the Katie studio to snap Couric's reader-selected ensemble, a stroll past a ribbon-adorned Bergdorf Goodman to see the 111th anniversary decorations, and a trip to our L.A. office to view the floral decor. Check out these and more of this week’s best photos in the gallery, and come back every Saturday for all of our favorite shots.

