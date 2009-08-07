InStyle Hosts the Launch of Kenneth Cole's Silver Edition

This morning shoppers lined up outside of Kenneth Cole's Rockefeller Center store in hopes of snagging a pair of the brand's new Silver Edition shoes, and InStyle was on hand to help. The launch includes five styles, all featuring a signature silver heel and the brand's new 9-2-5 technology that boasts a layers of cork and Poron foam to support shock and an impact-resistant heel lift for guaranteed comfort. Need more of a reason to invest? Just refer to the brand's slogan—"Warning Women: No one will ever satisfy you like this again (below the ankles)"— and be convinced.