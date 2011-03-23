InStyle Flashback: An Elizabeth Taylor Special in 2002

Image zoom Courtesy of InStyle

For InStyle’s October 2002 issue, the magazine ran a special exclusive 12-spread excerpt from Elizabeth Taylor: My Love Affair with Jewelry, a 240-page book she released that year, still available on Amazon.com. We dug up the insert (shown) and pulled some of the most memorable pages to show you here, as her name was as synonymous with Hollywood as it was with fine jewelry. “Conversation on today’s red carpet always includes the question, ‘Whose jewels are you wearing?’” said Hal Rubenstein, InStyle’s fashion director. “But Elizabeth Taylor believed that when you become a great star the answer should be ‘Mine!’ No one had a more glorious jewelry collection than Elizabeth Taylor.”

