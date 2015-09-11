See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 2 of #NYFW

About the Look: "I love how the clean lines of the accessories contrast with the feminine softness of the lace dress."

Shayan Asadi for InStyle.com

What's Melissa's Wearing: Valentino lace dress (similar styles here), Givenchy clutch (similar styles here), Fendi sunglasses ($495; shopbop.com), Chanel shoes (similar styles here).

Shayan Asadi for InStyle.com

