See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 5 of #NYFW

About the Look: “I'm wearing some of my favorite pieces—these Chanel shoes are my new go-to pair. Most importantly, this look is polished and comfortable at the same time. Understated? Yes. Boring? Never.”

RELATED: See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 1 of #NYFW

Shayan Asadi

RELATED: See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 2 of #NYFW

What Melissa's Wearing: Brock Collection dress (similar styles here), Oliver Peoples sunglasses (similar styles here), Chanel shoes and bag (similar styles here)

RELATED: See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 3 of #NYFW

For more from Melissa Rubini, follow her on Instagram (@instylemelissa) for of-the-moment #NYFW updates and check back tomorrow to see her next enviable look!

RELATED: See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 4 of #NYFW