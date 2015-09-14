See What InStyle's Fashion Director Melissa Rubini Wore to Day 5 of #NYFW

Shayan Asadi for InStyle.com

What does one wear for a day of back-to-back New York Fashion Week shows? Take a page out of InStyle Fashion Director Melissa Rubini's book.

InStyle Staff
Sep 14, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

About the Look: “I'm wearing some of my favorite pieces—these Chanel shoes are my new go-to pair. Most importantly, this look is polished and comfortable at the same time. Understated? Yes. Boring? Never.”

Shayan Asadi

What Melissa's Wearing: Brock Collection dress (similar styles here), Oliver Peoples sunglasses (similar styles here), Chanel shoes and bag (similar styles here)

