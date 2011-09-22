InStyle Fêtes Alexa Chung's New Madewell Collection

We're not the only ones excited about Alexa Chung's latest collection for Madewell! Kate Bosworth, Elle Fanning, and more stars flocked to InStyle's fashion bash at the Chateau Marmont to get a first look at the It-Brit's new fall line last night. "I'm wearing me!" joked the multi-tasking host, who provided her guests with an airbrush manicure station, a killer party soundtrack and plenty of styling advice. "It's quite a vain adventure to dress yourself from head-to-toe in your own creations, but it's also really nice." Click through the gallery to see more!

— Bronwyn Barnes, reporting by Kwala Mandel