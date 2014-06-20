InStyle Exclusive! Pre-Order Sam Edelman's New Clothing Line

Image zoom Brian Henn/Time Inc Digital Studios

True story: Those names you spot on your Sam & Libby shoes actually belong to real people. They are Sam and Libby Edelman, the husband-and-wife design partners behind the line. Now that they've mastered footwear (30 years' worth is plenty of experience, right?), they're releasing a clothing collection of pieces under $250, including sweaters, skirts, and more. "Some people say a look starts with the shoes, but I truly believe it begins with the outfit," Sam says. "Like our shoes, each item is made to convey a let's-have-fun attitude," adds Libby.

They've decoded a few of our favorites from the launch:

1. The pants (above, left), lend a polished element to the girl who loves her to look professional-yet-comfortable. "As an alternative to traditional suit separates, we created track-style slacks with a menswear inspired houndstooth pattern," Sam tells us.

2. "This beautifully seamed denim jacket (above, center) nips in the waist to show off your curves," says Libby.

3. Says Libby of the sequined top (above, right): "Sheer in the back with paillettes on the front, this top will get you noticed."

4. "We want you to feel electricity when you put it on," Sam says of the studded lightning bolt-print design for the sheath dress (above, left).

5. And for the girl who loves to dress up, the lipstick red mini skirt (above, center), "is for the girlie girl," says Sam.

6. Two silver side zippers and quilted insets infuse this versatile vegan leather skirt (above, right) "with the toughness of motorcycle boots," says Libby.

