InStyle Exclusive! Perez Hilton Dishes About His New Fashion Blog

The Internet is buzzing about Perez Hilton's newest venture, a fashion blog dubbed CocoPerez.com that launches tomorrow morning. We called the gossip blogger to get the real scoop. "The site will focus on fashion, celebrities, models and magazines," explains Perez, who says we shouldn't expect to see those trademark doodles scribbled over runway photos. "I want it to have a new personality." Perez also maintains that he won't play favorites in the fashion world. "Every season is hit or miss, there's no one designer that's consistently good," he says of his philosophy on designers and the celebrities who wear their clothes. "I like covering red carpets because I get to critique individual pieces." So, can we expect to bump into him backstage during New York Fashion Week in September? "I'll be there for the MTV Video Music Awards and for my music tour," he says. "Maybe I will hit up the shows."