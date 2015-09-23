An InStyle Editor's #MFW Guide to Milan

Where do you go for a drink in between shows?

"I love going to Bar Basso for its famous Negroni cocktail. The spot feels super authentic, and it feels like you're really mixing with the locals."

What's the landmark you never fail to Insta?

"The Duomo is the most Instagrammable landmark—it's gorgeous and it glows at night."

What is your favorite local boutique? And why?

"10 Corso Como is the one store I always try to stop by. You can find avant-garde clothing and gorgeous coffee table books. Plus, you can even have lunch. It's a store full of discovery and inspiration."

What is your favorite import that you like to stock up on, and why?

"I always bring home Italian candy for the kids—they love getting things they have never seen before."

What's your favorite place to grab dinner? Why?

"I think my favorite restaurant is Giacomo Bistrot. It's old school, cozy, and the truffle pasta is to die for."

Which place serves the best coffee?

"It's hard to get a bad cup of coffee in Italy. I like to drink caffe macchiato (mini cappuccino) all day long. But if you're looking to have a proper sit-down coffee, try Pasticceria Marchesi. It is a historic café that is as delicious as it is gorgeous."

RELATED: InStyle Editors to Follow on Instagram During Fashion Week

What's the best way to spend an afternoon off?

"If I have an afternoon free, I like to take a quick trip to Lake Como (it's only an hour and a half away). It’s a beautiful drive, and it's so beautiful to have dinner around the lake."

What's the #1 travel tip for the city?

"Milan is a busy city, but if you let yourself get lost a bit, you never know what you will experience."

Where do you always stay when you visit?

"We always stay at the Palazzo Parigi, which is right in the center of Milan. The staff is super friendly, and they have a great outdoor garden for drinks."

What's the best place for a mani/pedi/spa treatment/blow-out?

"The Bulgari Hotel has the most insanely beautiful spa—it specializes in La Mer facials."

PHOTOS: An InStyle Editor Shares Her #NYFW Guide to New York City