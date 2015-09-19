InStyle's Senior Style Editor Reveals Her Beauty Essentials for London Fashion Week

1. Fresh Black Tea Eye Cream

This is an under-eye lifesaver. It moisturizes and (I hope) reduces wrinkles and darkness, $85; fresh.com.

2. By Terry Concealer

This multi-use cream brightens my under-eye bags and covers any blemishes, $59; barneys.com.

3. Lancôme Mascara

My eyelashes never received so many compliments until I started using this mascara. It lengthens, but it also never clumps, $30; lancome-usa.com.

3. Hermès Perfume

I love the classic scent and the minimal-yet-pretty packaging, $153; nordstrom.com.

4. Kiehl's Lip Balm

This lip balm is just as good as any old tub of Vaseline (which is also my go-to), but I can actually carry it around. Plus, it gives a nice natural shine, $7; kiehls.com.

5. Aesop Toner

This toner does double duty; it refreshes and evens out splotchiness, $55; barneys.com.

6. Chanel Sunscreen

I use this for everyday protection—even in London. I apply a little bit over my moisturizer, $55; chanel.com.

7. Dior BB Creme

It provides just enough coverage without looking like I have makeup on, $45; dior.com.

8. Oribe Texture Spray

After a long day, this spray gives my hair the hold and definition it needs for a fun evening ahead, $42; oribe.com.

9. Oribe Balm

This balm puts all the moisture back into my hair, which means no split ends, ever, $43; oribe.com.

10. Aesop Face Cream

This cream provides so much moisture, and I love the rose scent, $49; aesop.com.

11. Mulberry Bag

I love this bright bag and the soft leather is so luxurious—it's perfect for my journey, $220; mulberry.com.

