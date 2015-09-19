InStyle's Senior Style Editor Reveals Her Beauty Essentials for London Fashion Week

Ali Pew for InStyle.com

Fashion week actually spans an entire month, with a week dedicated to each of the four fashion capitals of the world: New York City, London, Milan, and Paris. As seasoned showgoers, InStyle editors know how to pack efficiently when it comes to seeing the Europe shows. We asked Senior Style Editor Ali Pew to share her beauty essentials for London Fashion Week.

ALI PEW
Sep 19, 2015 @ 8:30 am

1. Fresh Black Tea Eye Cream

This is an under-eye lifesaver. It moisturizes and (I hope) reduces wrinkles and darkness, $85; fresh.com

2. By Terry Concealer

This multi-use cream brightens my under-eye bags and covers any blemishes, $59; barneys.com

3. Lancôme Mascara

My eyelashes never received so many compliments until I started using this mascara. It lengthens, but it also never clumps, $30; lancome-usa.com

3. Hermès Perfume

I love the classic scent and the minimal-yet-pretty packaging, $153; nordstrom.com

4. Kiehl's Lip Balm

This lip balm is just as good as any old tub of Vaseline (which is also my go-to), but I can actually carry it around. Plus, it gives a nice natural shine, $7; kiehls.com

5. Aesop Toner

This toner does double duty; it refreshes and evens out splotchiness, $55; barneys.com

6. Chanel Sunscreen

I use this for everyday protection—even in London. I apply a little bit over my moisturizer, $55; chanel.com

7. Dior BB Creme

It provides just enough coverage without looking like I have makeup on, $45; dior.com

8. Oribe Texture Spray

After a long day, this spray gives my hair the hold and definition it needs for a fun evening ahead, $42; oribe.com

9. Oribe Balm

This balm puts all the moisture back into my hair, which means no split ends, ever, $43; oribe.com

10. Aesop Face Cream

This cream provides so much moisture, and I love the rose scent, $49; aesop.com

11. Mulberry Bag

I love this bright bag and the soft leather is so luxurious—it's perfect for my journey, $220; mulberry.com

