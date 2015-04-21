InStyle Cover Girl Reese Witherspoon on Her Next Book-to-Big-Screen Blockbusters

Reese Witherspoon is an Academy Award winner, mom of three, and budding lifestyle guru (and the cover girl for our May issue, on newsstands now), but did you also know she is a huge bookworm?

Not only did she chat up the crew of her InStyle photo shoot about her current obsession, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot ($16; amazon.com), but her Instagram is also full of spot-on #bookclub picks, like All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (which just won the Pulitzer Prize) and the hit The Girl On The Train by Paula Hawkins. "I have loved reading ever since I was a little girl," she says in the video above. "About two years ago, I realized I should be buying some of these books and turning them in to movies." The first two books the star optioned, Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn, and Wild, by Cheryl Strayed, were huge successes on the big screen. Gone Girl earned lead actress Rosamund Pike a Best Actress Oscar nod, while Witherspoon and co-star Laura Dern received nominations for their leading and supporting performances in Wild.

Next up, Witherspoon will be taking on the bestseller Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty ($15; amazon.com). "I bought it with Nicole Kidman and we are going to turn it into a miniseries very soon," she says. "The other book that our company just bought is called Luckiest Girl Alive, by Jessica Knoll ($25; amazon.com)." The title, out May 12, is going to be a "huge summer read," says Witherspoon. "It's one of those great stories that you can't put down!"

To hear more about the star and her must-reads, watch the video above, and to read the full interview with Witherspoon—by acclaimed author Fannie Flagg no less—pick up the May issue of InStyle, available now on newsstands and digital download.

