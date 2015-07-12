InStyle Book Club: 7 New Page-Turners to Read in July

Now that summer is in full swing and your weekend schedule consists solely of oceanside lounging, the time is ripe for cracking open a good book. If you're looking for something to toss in your beach bag (or, more efficently, load to your Kindle), we’ve rounded up seven of the buzziest new releases this month, so you can sit back, relax, and, come Monday, have something good to recommend to your co-workers at the morning meeting. From easy beach reads to dramatic historical fiction, there’s something for everyone here. Scroll down and start skimming away.

Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid ($12; amazon.com)

Courtesy

We've all been in that situation where we bump into an ex and ever so briefly imagine what our life would've been like if we had continued dating. Reid drives this point home with her story of Hannah Martin, a 29-year-old lost soul who's squatting with her friend when she crosses paths with her high school boyfriend at a bar. Subsequently, in alternating chapters, we see two possible scenarios unfold: one if she stays at the bar, and another if she leaves with him.

The Summer of Good Intentions by Wendy Francies ($15; amazon.com)

Courtesy

A summer on Cape Cod, what could go wrong? Well, everything. When three sisters and their families get together for their annual escape, things don’t go exactly as planned, especially when their mother shows up unexpectedly with her new boyfriend. But unfortunately that surprise is just the tip of the iceberg. As the summer wears on, an unfortunate accident reveals something that no one saw coming. Dun, dun, dun...!

Diane von Furstenberg: A Life Unwrapped ($18; amazon.com)

Courtesy

In the first-ever biography of the jack-of-all-trades designer and—how could we forget?—InStyle columnist, biographer Gioia Diliberto chronicles DVF's humble roots in Belgium to her foray into the fashion world, without sparing the juicy details of her exciting courtships with Prince Egon von Furstenberg (her namesake) and current husband Barry Diller. (Yes, there's also the requisite history of the wrap dress.)

Movie Star by Lizzie Pepper by Hilary Liftin ($15; amazon.com)

Courtesy

We love tabloid gossip as much as the next person, and celeb ghostwriter Hilary Liftin gives us a whopping 352 pages of it in this juicy read. It follows Lizzie Pepper, America's Girl Next Door, and her whirlwind romance and subsequent marraige to superstar Rob Mars. Despite the myriad weekly mag covers, Pepper soon realizes that her romance falls short of the public's expectations. Although Liftin is keeping mum on the identity of real-life Lizzie, we definitely have a few guesses.

Does This Beach Make Me Look Fat? by Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella ($22, amazon.com)

Courtesy

If you’re looking for a good laugh, here’s your perfect easy read. Mother-daughter duo Scotteline and Serritella penned a series of hilarious true stories and confessions that anyone can relate to. Throughout the collection they tackle everything from eating on the beach to tales of college—all with a great sense of humor.

Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee ($17; amazon.com)

Harper Lee’s controversial sequel to the beloved To Kill a Mockingbird has spurred plenty of conversation since its release this summer. Set 20 years later in Maycomb, Alabama, Go Set a Watchman ($25; audible.com) follows Scout's return from visiting Atticus in New York, and her subsequent struggle with understanding the political and societal views of her hometown. If you’re on the fence about reading it, Reese Witherspoon’s narration may sway you. Who wouldn’t want to listen to her perfect Southern drawl for a few hours? Courtesy

Once the news broke that To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee would be writing a second novel featuring heroine Jean Louise Finch, a.k.a. Scout, as an adult, our calendars were marked. Funnily enough, this recent novel was reportedly penned before the award-winning classic. While writing it, Lee experienced flashbacks to Scout's childhood, which became the novel we all know and still love. Set 20 years later in Maycomb, Alabama, Go Set a Watchman follows Scout's return from visiting Atticus in New York, and her subsequent struggle with understanding the political and societal views of her hometown.

Circling the Sun by Paula McLain ($28; amazon.com)

Courtesy

The best-selling author of The Paris Wife is back with another epic novel. This one takes place in early 20th century Kenya and tells the story of Beryl Markham, a rebellious and free-spirited woman who was raised by her father and the native Kipsigis tribe in the wilds of Africa. Thanks to her unconventional upbringing, Beryl decides to eschew typical female pursuits and forge her own path. As you might expect, this comes with its fair share of ups and downs (and a love triangle to boot) but her struggles eventually lead her to her true calling: aviation.

Want to join the conversation? Tweet us at @InStyle using the hashtag #instylebookclub with your thoughts and reflections!

RELATED: 12 Page-Turners to Start Reading Over a Long Weekend