InStyle Book Club: 6 New Page-Turners to Read in May 

Now that it's finally starting to feel like spring, the time is ripe to take advantage of the rising temps and park it outside with a great book. No good recommendations, you say? We've got you covered. Whether you're into LOL-worthy memoirs, page-turning thrillers, or Reese Witherspoon's new fave title, there's something for everyone here. Scroll down to peruse the six books we're positive you'll tear through this month. Go ahead, get reading!

1. I Regret Nothing by Jen Lancaster ($27; amazon.com)

Anyone who has ever created a bucket list in an attempt at self-improvement will find Jen Lancaster’s latest memoir hilarious. After an “adult spring break” trip with her girlfriends, the New York Times bestselling author decides to create list of things that she’d like to accomplish now that she has fully accepted being middle age. Throughout the memoir, Lancaster tackles everything from getting a tattoo removed to running a 5K. As you might expect, things don’t always go smoothly, but that just leads to more humor. No complaints here.

2. Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll (available May 12, $25; amazon.com)

When May cover star Reese Witherspoon touted this as a “huge summer read” during our cover shoot video, we quickly jotted down the title. Now, with Luckiest Girl Alive hitting bookshelves this month, we have to agree with Witherspoon: It’s going to be big. Reminiscent of Gillian Flynn’s thriller Gone Girl, this too is one of those books you just won’t be able to put down. As Knoll weaves her story about Ani FaNelli, a seemingly perfect magazine editor with a dark past, you’ll find yourself plowing through the pages to discover her truths. When the final revelations eventually come to light, prepare to be shocked.

3. Love and Miss Communication by Elyssa Friedland (available May 12, $12; amazon.com)

As any working woman with a smartphone knows, staying connected can be anti-social—not to mention exhausting. So when this book's protagonist, Evie Rosen, decides to go cold turkey with technology, we can't help but marvel at her valiance and keep reading to find out how she fares. Not surprisingly, Rosen quickly finds that living in the moment, although sometimes scary, is something worth striving for (YOLO, right?) and, consequently, we found ourselves inspired to do the same.

4. Girl in the Moonlight by Charles Dubow (available May 12, $20; amazon.com)

This page-turner about a man's no-holds-barred obsession with a mysterious, seductive woman doesn't disappoint, and that's thanks in no small part to Charles Dubow's beautifully constructed prose, which we first fell in love with while reading his previous novel, Indiscretion. Equally enticing, this newly drummed up story of love, lust, and betrayal centers around the devious Cesca Bonet, who ensnares Wylie Rose into a heart-wrenching affair.

5. Beach Town by Mary Kay Andrews (available May 19, $27; amazon.com)

Ready to kick off beach-read season? Look no further than Mary Kay Andrews’s aptly titled Beach Town. Set in—you guessed it—a beach town, the novel tells the story of Los Angeles-based movie scout Greer Hennessy who’s down on her luck after a set disaster during her previous film. Determined to put that behind her, she’s been tasked to find the perfect undisturbed seaside town. Upon discovering Cypress Key, Florida she knows it’s perfect for the big-budget blockbuster, but unfortunately the city’s charming yet stubborn mayor has other plans in mind.

6. The Underwriting by Michelle Miller (available May 26, $20; amazon.com)

Equal parts Silicon Valley and The Wolf of Wall Street, this exhilarating read chronicles the story of Todd Kent, a rising star in the banking scene who takes a left turn in his career when he's approached to head up a hot new dating app and lead its IPO. With just two months to make magic happen, Kent recruits an eclectic team of three (including an ex-girlfriend) to seal the deal. Great for tech nerds and Stanford MBAs alike!

