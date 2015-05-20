Build the Ultimate Shopping List With Our Best Beauty Buys Pro Guide

Brian Henn
Jennifer Velez
May 20, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

Navigating the beauty aisle is about to get a whole lot easier!

While shopping for beauty products is fun, deciphering which items truly live up to their claims can be a long and confusing process. That’s where our 2015 Best Beauty Buys pro guide comes in to save your time and money (and probably your sanity).

By downloading our handy guide to your smartphone or tablet, you’ll have round-the-clock access to our 20th annual roundup, complete with the 165 skin, hair, and makeup products that industry pros and our editors can’t get enough of.

Purchase the guide now for $1.99 in our digital store or pick any three of our Style Pro Guides by signing up for a one-year digital subscription to InStyle.

