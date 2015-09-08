InStyle Beauty Editors Unveil Their Go-To Shades for a Fierce Vamp Lip

A solid black lip could be a daringly bold move. However, there is something sexy and invigorating about a darker pout. That said, we’re loving the trendy new vamp look that can easily take your lip game to the next level in just a few swipes—just check out Rihanna’s flawless smooch above. Below, InStyle Beauty Editors reveals the deep hues that complement their varying skin tones best—a stunning array of intense, deep purples that so flawlessly swap out the a fierce black. Scroll down to see their favorites.

Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Cream Lip Color in So Plum, $37; saksfifthavenue.com.

"On my light-olive skin, this color strikes the perfect balance between dark purple and bright berry red. It's vampy, but not harsh.”—Angelique Seranno, Beauty Director, InStyle

Nars Audacious Lipstick in Liv, $32; sephora.com.

“I have fair skin and light eyes, so for a vampy lip, I like this shade. It’s a deep aubergine. When going with a really dark lipstick, I find cool undertones more flattering on my fair skin than hues with a more brick cast.”—Amy Synnott, Executive Editor, InStyle

Dior Addict Lipstick in Fashion Night, $35; macys.com.

“This glistening purple complements my medium skin tone extremely well, making it the perfect shade for an adventurous vamp lip.”—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

Estée Lauder in Extrovert, $30; bloomingdales.com.

“I'm really pale, so no matter what vampy color I wear it's going to read a little goth. I figure, why not just go with it and be bold? This dark purple is unexpected—especially on ghosty white skin like mine—and the matte texture means it's easy to corral it where it belongs on my lips, no bleeding and no need for a lip pencil either.”—Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte in Black Dahlia, $52; bloomingdales.com.

“This color is sophisticated, deep and rich yet not so dark that it's intimidating.”—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor, InStyle

Bite Beauty Frozen Berries Matte Lipstick in Elderberry, $24; sephora.com.

“I’m such a 50 shades of nude girl, but this is the only dark lipstick I’ll ever use. The coverage is buildable so it’s easy to create a just-bitten stain, or wear opaque if you’re less-intimidated by color than I am. I especially love how the color has just enough warmth to complement my medium complexion, while giving a nod to the brick red lipstick trends of the grunge era, at that.”—Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil in Matte Raspberry, $19; sephora.com.

“A makeup artist once told me the key to pulling off a dark lip on pale skin is making sure the edges are crisp and clean. So, I use this pencil since the skinny tip allows me to create a precise outline. Then, for the sake of simplicity, I fill in the rest of my lips using the same.”—Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant, InStyle

