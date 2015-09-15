InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal Their Favorite Sheet Masks

Need a little Friday night downtime? So do we! That said, there’s no better way to unwind after a long week than by giving your skin a little pick me up. Enter: sheet masks, an innovative and cozy journey to a glowing complexion. The best part? No need to wash your face after—simply massage any excess product into the face or décolletage for an at-home facial (no spa visit necessary!). Below, our editors reveal their go-to masks, the ones that work wonders for their skin. Scroll down to see their favorites.

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $95/6 masks; sk-ii.com.

"Many years ago I would travel to Milan and Paris to report on the beauty trends during Fashion Week. While there, I spotted more than a model or two backstage soaking her face behind one of these plumping cotton masks. It's infused with Pitera, a brand ingredient that boasts amino acids and minerals. After wearing it for 10 minutes, the mask not only instantly moisturizes skin, but it helps boosts brightness. Confession: I've even been known to fall asleep with it on my face. #SorryNotSorry”—Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director, InStyle

Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask, $28 each; tatcha.com.

"This is my ideal Friday night: I come home from work, put on my pajamas, apply this Tatcha mask and watch an episode of Dateline (a two-hour mystery preferably) while drinking a big, Olivia Pope-size glass of Malbec. Maybe there’s a burrito involved too. It’s the ultimate end-of-week refresher for me, and the next day I look happier and more well rested. But that has everything to do with the mask: It’s made from coconut-derived cellulose, a sugar complex that feels creepily like real skin and seals in the formula of green tea, Japanese rice brain and Okinawa red algae, which altogether brighten and hydrate (and smell really good)."—Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle

Nerd Skincare Super Hydrating Mask, $20; nerdskincare.com.

"My face tends to get super-dry and flakey when the temps dip. This gel-like mask really sticks to skin, and delivers loads of hydration via hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Even better, it gives me an anti-aging boost thanks to firming peptides."—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor, InStyle

Karuna Brightening+ Face Mask, $8; sephora.com.

"I’ve finally regained control of my face after a recent bout of breakouts, so I’m all about products that fade the remnants—think dark spots and uneven pigmentation—without aggravating my finicky skin. This sheet mask does just that, thanks to licorice extract, plus peptides that help increase cell renewal. Add to that a blend of soothing chamomile and aloe vera, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for glowing skin, no peels required."—Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant, InStyle

